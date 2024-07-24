INDIA bloc protests 'Kursi-Bachao' Budget: ‘Extortion money to Bihar, Andhra’

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc staged a protest inside Parliament premises today, vehemently criticising the Union Budget 2024 as 'discriminatory' and demanding equitable treatment for all states. The Opposition accused the government of favouring Bihar and Andhra Pradesh—states governed by BJP's key allies whose support is crucial for the survival of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government—while neglecting others. Opposition MPs led by Congress protest inside Parliament premises alleging discrimination in Union Budget 2024 during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 24, 2024.(PTI)

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a cluster of projects and packages for Bihar, totalling roughly ₹59,000 crore. For Andhra Pradesh, she announced ₹15,000 crore for the construction of the state capital Amaravati and additional funds if required, completion of the Polavaram dam project and two industrial nodes.

Union Budget 2024: Top 5 takeaways for salaried persons, job seekers

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, voiced strong objections. "Many didn't get justice in the Union Budget. We are fighting for justice," he said.

Adding to the chorus, Congress leader Manickam Tagore denounced the budget calling it "discriminatory" and accusing the government of neglecting states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh, which were not allocated any flood relief despite recent disasters.

"It is a discriminatory Budget towards the states not ruled by the BJP. It's a 'Kursi-bachao Budget'. It is just to save their government. Nothing is there. NREGA funds, education funds, education loan have been cut down. Middle-class is going to suffer. This government betrayed everybody," Tagore said.

2001: The year that divides property sellers under new Budget tax rules

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed disappointment over the lack of provisions for Kerala, especially in the health sector. "There is very little for most states. There were a few expectations for Kerala, especially in the health sector, but all of them have not been fulfilled," he noted.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi echoed the sentiment, describing the budget as "unfair" and "desperate."

"More states of India and their pressing concerns have been ignored. This is a desperate budget by a desperate government only to save its existence. They do not care about what the local needs of all the states are, that's why the INDIA alliance is protesting," Gogoi said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack at the BJP, calling it 'Kursi Bachao' Budget.

"There was a time when the traders of Gujarat used to give extortion money to the East India Company...I think that the same traders have given the extortion money to Bihar's Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu to protect their chair," Raut said.

Follow LIVE updates on Parliament Session

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose criticised the lack of cooperative federalism in the budget.

"The government has done discriminatory federalism in the Budget as only two states—Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, who are coalition partners of the Centre, have been given everything," she said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju countered the allegations, saying, "...The Budget is really good and everyone has welcomed it. The Opposition is trying to mislead by saying that it is a budget for only 2 states...It is the budget of the entire country, which is presented collectively to everyone."

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar defended the allocations for Bihar, calling them justified and necessary. "This has become clear that INDI alliance parties, from their statements and tweets, are anti-Bihar... Whatever Bihar has been granted, is our right and people need it," he said.