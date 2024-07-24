Parliament LIVE updates: INDIA bloc to protest against ‘discriminatory’ Budget

Parliament Session LIVE: INDIA bloc to protest against ‘discriminatory’ Budget
Members of the INDIA bloc will protest in the Parliament and over the "discrimination" against the opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget. The protest will be held at the Parliament House entrance at around 10.15am. The decision to protest was made during a meeting of the INDIA block parties at the residence of Congress president and leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday evening.
The Congress has alleged that the budget had "blacked out" states where there are non-BJP governments. It has also announced that their chief ministers will be boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for July 27.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2024-25 during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Nirmala Sitharaman became the first finance minister to present seven consecutive budget speeches, surpassing former prime minister Morarji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets as finance minister between 1959 and 1964.
In her seventh record Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman outlined key priorities aimed at fostering economic growth and creating ample opportunities. These included productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment and skilling and services.
"India's economic growth continues to be the shining exception (in a world that is gripped by policy uncertainties) and will remain so in the years ahead," Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget in the Parliament. "In this budget, we particularly focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs, and the middle class."
Among some of the key announcements made in the Budget are:
- In the budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in the standard deduction for salaried employees from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 under the new income tax regime – an increase of 50%.
- The government has also announced relaxation in the income tax slabs under the new tax regiment for the current fiscal year. See the revised tax rates here.
- In her Budget speech, Sitharaman also announced that the government will provide a one-month wage to all persons newly entering the workplace in all formal sectors. This, the finance minister said, the government will directly transfer the amount to the employees as their provident fund contribution.
- The Centre has also made an attempt to keep its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners and core supporters happy by ensuring that the Union Budget had something for the allies, critical for the stability of the government, and for four segments—poor, farmers, women and the youth — that are key for electoral success.
- Andhra Pradesh was allocated ₹15,000 crore for building its capital Amaravati, and a commitment to the completion of Polavaram irrigation project; Bihar secured ₹26,000 crore allocation for road connectivity projects, new airports and sports infrastructure. The state will also get ₹11,500 crore for flood mitigation projects.
The Budget session, which began on July 22, will have 19 sittings till August 12 when the government is expected to present six Bills, including the one to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, and also get Parliament's nod for the budget of Jammu and Kashmir, which is under central rule.
Parliament Session LIVE: JMM MP Mahua Maji on Budget
On the Union Budget, JMM MP Mahua Maji tells ANI: “Jharkhand is a backward state, there are so many minerals here that the state supplies to the country, from coal to iron to all the precious minerals but nothing special has been given for Jharkhand in the budget.”
She added: "The state government is doing everything for employment, but since the royalty of coal which is ₹1.36 lakh crores, it has not been received even after repeated requests. The state has a shortage of money. In such a situation, if something special is given to Jharkhand, then the people there will be happy. There were a lot of expectations, a lot of money was also needed for the railways. In this budget, an attempt has been made to please only those people with whose help the government has been formed at the centre..."
Parliament Session LIVE: K Suresh on Congress party's protest against Budget
On INDIA bloc to protest against Union Budget 2024 in Parliament, Congress MP K Suresh tells ANI: "...All the INDIA bloc leaders were present in the meeting yesterday. All of them have one opinion to protest the discrimination in the Union Budget 2024... That's why today at 10:30 AM, we are having a demonstration in front of the Parliament. We will protest inside the house also... We would highlight the discrimination with the states ruled by the opposition party. We are strongly criticising the budget proposals."
Parliament Session LIVE: Coalition dharma focus of post-election budget
The BJP has made an attempt to keep its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners and core supporters happy by ensuring that the Union Budget had something for the allies, critical for the stability of the government, and for four segments—poor, farmers, women and the youth — that are key for electoral success.
The Union budget was careful to address the concerns of key allies Telegu Desam Party and Janata Dal United. More on this.
Parliament Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha to hold general discussion on Union Budget
A general discussion on the Union Budget and the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the fiscal year 2024-25 will be held in the Rajya Sabha later today.
Parliament Session LIVE: Congress MP gives adjournment notice to Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion over the "negligence" of Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI)
Parliament Session LIVE: Kerala CM alleges Budget is ‘discriminatory’
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that Budget 2024 was discriminatory, and said, “Such an attitude by the centre is detrimental to the progress of states like Kerala. Refusal to consider the longstanding demands raised by Kerala echoes total disrespect to the people of the state.”
Parliament Session LIVE: Key Budget takeaways
Parliament Session LIVE: Key Budget takeaways
Parliament Session LIVE: Congress CMs to boycott NITI Aayog meeting
The Congress has also announced that their chief ministers will be boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for July 27. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, a Congress ally, has also announced a similar move.
Parliament LIVE updates: Congress alleges discrimination in Budget
Parliament LIVE updates: INDIA bloc to protest against ‘discriminatory’ Budget
