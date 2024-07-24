Parliament LIVE updates: INDIA bloc to protest against ‘discriminatory’ Budget

Parliament Session LIVE: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

Parliament Session LIVE: Members of the INDIA bloc will protest in the Parliament and over the "discrimination" against the opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget. The protest will be held at the Parliament House entrance at around 10.15am. The decision to protest was made during a meeting of the INDIA block parties at the residence of Congress president and leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday evening....Read More

The Congress has alleged that the budget had "blacked out" states where there are non-BJP governments. It has also announced that their chief ministers will be boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for July 27.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2024-25 during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Nirmala Sitharaman became the first finance minister to present seven consecutive budget speeches, surpassing former prime minister Morarji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets as finance minister between 1959 and 1964.

In her seventh record Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman outlined key priorities aimed at fostering economic growth and creating ample opportunities. These included productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment and skilling and services.

"India's economic growth continues to be the shining exception (in a world that is gripped by policy uncertainties) and will remain so in the years ahead," Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget in the Parliament. "In this budget, we particularly focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs, and the middle class."

Among some of the key announcements made in the Budget are: