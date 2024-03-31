INDIA bloc's ‘5 demands’ at mega rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Priyanka Gandhi takes centre stage

The Opposition's INDIA bloc on Sunday listed five demands at its mega “Loktantra Bachao Rally” in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Opposition leaders came together in a show of strength to protest against the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy case. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan in New Delhi on March 31.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Among those who attended the meeting included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress' general secretary, read out the demands at the end of the rally. It said:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) should ensure a level playing field for all parties in Lok Sabha elections.

The poll panel should also stop the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and the Income Tax department's actions against opposition parties being taken to adversely impact the elections.



The Opposition also sought the immediate release of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

During the elections, action to forcefully scuttle the finances of opposition parties should be immediately stopped.

The opposition alliance also demanded that a Supreme Court-monitored SIT be set to probe the BJP's "extortion" of funds through the electoral bonds scheme.

In her address, Priyanka Gandhi said that despite the BJP creating "undemocratic obstacles", the INDIA bloc was committed to fighting, winning, and saving democracy in India.

"When I was a kid, I used to come (here) with my grandmother Indira Ji and she used to narrate the Ramayana to me. Those in power today call themselves Ram Bhakts. When I was sitting here I thought that I should say something to them. I want to remind them of the 1,000-year-old tale and its message," she said at the rally.

"When Lord Ram fought for truth, he did not have power, resources or even a chariot. Ravan had chariots, resources, army and gold but Lord Ram had truth, hope, belief, love, kindness, modesty, patience, courage and truth. I want to tell those in power and PM Narendra Modi that the message of Lord Ram's life is that power is not permanent... and arrogance gets shattered," Priyanka Gandhi added.