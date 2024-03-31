Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray says BJP's real face exposed before people, terms it 'Bhrasht Janata Party'

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP over the electoral bonds issue, calling it the 'Bhrasht Janata Party'. His remarks came in the backdrop of allegations from Opposition parties including Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress etc. that the BJP received funding via electoral bonds through the misuse of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) against industrialists, businesspeople etc. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray(File photo)

"It has emerged that the BJP is the most corrupt party. It is the 'Bhrasht Janata Party'. Their real face has been exposed before the people," said Thackeray on Sunday as quoted by news agency PTI.

Thackeray highlighted that several leaders whom BJP had earlier accused of corruption joined the party recently. Taking a dig at the BJP, he said: "Who made allegations against Praful Patel? Who made allegations about Adarsh (scam)? Who made allegations against Janardhan Reddy and Naveen Jindal?".

The Maharashtra ex-CM also took a dig at PM Modi over the BJP's 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign. "When I was the chief minister during Covid, I made a resolve that 'mera parivar, meri zimmedaari' (my family, my responsibility). There is only you and the chair in your 'parivar',"said Thackeray.

INDIA bloc's 'Save Democracy' rally in Delhi

Meanwhile, Thackeray attended the INDIA bloc's 'Save Democracy' rally at the Ramlila ground in Delhi. The massive rally was held after the recent arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal's party AAP is a member of the INDIA bloc which also comprises the Congress Party, TMC etc.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren are among the leaders attending the rally in Delhi.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, AAP leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav joined the 'Save Democracy' rally.