INDIA bloc's footprint shrinks after big blow to DMK and Trinamool

Two heavyweight INDIA bloc constituents—Trinamool Congress and the DMK—failed to protect their turf, shrinking the Opposition’s footprint further following the latest round of assembly polls. Mamata Banerjee’s TMC was humbled by the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal and the DMK tasted defeat in Tamil Nadu. In contrast, BJP expanded further in eastern India: the party secured a historic victory in West Bengal and retained power in Assam.

INDIA footprint shrinks as DMK, TMC face defeat

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The Left parties, another constituent of the beleaguered INDIA group, do not have any state government for the first time since 1977 after losing Kerala to the Congress. There are several implications of these results, including, but not limited to the NDA’s upper hand in next year’s President election; and the growing political clout of the ruling dispensation and waning one of regional parties in the all-important National Development Council.

The INDIA bloc, started in 2023 to present a combined challenge to the BJP, is now left with six state governments including four led by the Congress—Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. The J&K National Conference and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha have governments in Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand, respectively. The Congress announced that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi “spoke with Smt. Mamata Banerjee and Shri M.K. Stalin regarding the election results. He also spoke with TVK President Shri Vijay and congratulated him on the party’s performance.”

More direct BJP vs Congress soon?

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{{^usCountry}} Interestingly, Manindra Nath Thakur, an associate professor in the Centre for Political Studies believes the results signal a new shift in Indian politics with a more direct contest between the BJP and the Congress with less space for regional outfits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interestingly, Manindra Nath Thakur, an associate professor in the Centre for Political Studies believes the results signal a new shift in Indian politics with a more direct contest between the BJP and the Congress with less space for regional outfits. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I think the space for regional parties is getting smaller and gradually, whatever opposition is there, will have to be led by the Congress. Trinamool and DMK have lost power. Even Aam Aadmi Party is declining fast. Ultimately, it will lead to Congress vs BJP binary, and the regional parties will have to align with the Congress,” Thakur said. “I also see the Muslim population’s confidence in regional parties eroding slowly. If the Congress can win some states in north India, I believe Muslims will rally behind the Congress as a viable alternative to the BJP,” he added. What Congress thinks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think the space for regional parties is getting smaller and gradually, whatever opposition is there, will have to be led by the Congress. Trinamool and DMK have lost power. Even Aam Aadmi Party is declining fast. Ultimately, it will lead to Congress vs BJP binary, and the regional parties will have to align with the Congress,” Thakur said. “I also see the Muslim population’s confidence in regional parties eroding slowly. If the Congress can win some states in north India, I believe Muslims will rally behind the Congress as a viable alternative to the BJP,” he added. What Congress thinks {{/usCountry}}

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Not everyone is convinced that will happen. A senior Congress leader said such a conclusion may be premature. Indeed, the Congress’ own performance in taking on the BJP, directly or as part of an alliance, in state elections since the 2024 Lok Sabha election, is nothing to write home about. Still, the Kerala win means the Congress now has four chief ministers.

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Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said: “The Indian National Congress extends its heartfelt gratitude to the people of Kerala for granting the UDF the opportunity to serve with a resounding majority. We recognise our responsibility and pledge to live up to the trust that the people of Kerala have reposed in us.”

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But he admitted that the other results are disappointing.

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“With the exception of Kerala, the election results elsewhere have fallen short of our expectations. However, we are neither disheartened nor dejected. We are waging an ideological struggle. The path of the struggle for democracy and truth against authoritarianism and falsehood is invariably long and arduous. Nevertheless, we will continue to forge ahead with unwavering resolve and steadfast determination.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saubhadra Chatterji Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

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