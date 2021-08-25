India, Brazil and South Africa NSAs slam cross-border terrorism

Top security officials of India, Brazil and South Africa on Wednesday said terrorism, particularly cross-border terror activities carried out through state sponsorship, continues to be the most potent threat to global peace and security, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

The issue figured at a virtual meeting of National Security Advisers of the IBSA hosted by NSA Ajit Doval. The IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) has emerged as a key tripartite grouping for the promotion of cooperation in a range of areas. It was the first meeting of the NSAs of the member state of the grouping. The meeting was convened as part of the preparations for the next IBSA Summit. India is the current chair of the IBSA.

"Participants agreed that terrorism, in particular, cross-border terrorism undertaken through state sponsorship, continues to be the most potent threat to global peace and security and must be fought through united efforts," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the three countries also resolved to enhance cooperation in intelligence sharing, exchange of best practices amongst concerned national agencies and focus on capacity building. The meeting identified maritime security as an important area of future cooperation.

"It was agreed to strengthen mechanisms to combat piracy and drug and human trafficking and ensure the security of sea lanes of communication and energy and sustainable exploitation of marine resources, including fishing," the MEA said. It said the next round of the trilateral 'IBSAMAR' maritime exercise will be held at the earliest.

"India also invited Brazil and South Africa for the MILAN naval exercise in 2022. India proposed cooperation among the defence industries based on respective strengths of each country and pooling of resources for joint development of platforms, including naval platforms," the MEA said.

It said the NSAs also agreed to enhance practical cooperation in cyber security and accepted India's offer to organise an 'experts group meeting' on cyber security. They also agreed to further strengthen coordination within the UN on cyber and ICT issues. "During the meeting, discussions were held on maritime security, fight against terrorism and transnational organised crime, and cyber security," the MEA said.