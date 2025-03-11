India buying fewer foreign arms, still 2nd largest importer: Sipri

India’s weapon imports fell 9.3% between 2015–19 and 2020–24, and the share of military hardware sourced from Russia dropped significantly during this period, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) said in a report published on Monday. The new data comes at a time when the government is focused on cutting imports. (AFP)

India is still the world’s second largest arms importer behind Ukraine, which is at war with Russia, with New Delhi’s imports “reflecting perceived threats from both China and Pakistan,” said the report on international arms transfers. Earlier, India was the world’s largest arms importer.

Ukraine became the world’s largest importer of major arms in 2020–24, with its imports increasing almost 100 times compared to 2015–19, Sipri data showed. The think tank measures weapons imports over five-year periods.

The report shows India is now buying fewer weapons from Russia than it was a decade ago, though Moscow remains the principal supplier of military hardware to the country. “The largest share of Indian arms imports (36%) came from Russia, a significantly smaller share than in 2015–19 (55%) and 2010–14 (72%),” the report said.

The drop in India’s arms imports comes on the heels of the country recording its highest ever growth in the value of local defence production in the financial year 2024-25 on the back of enabling policy measures, with the figure crossing ₹1.27 lakh crore mark and poised to exceed ₹1.6 lakh crore in 2025-26.

India has taken a raft of measures to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector during recent years. These include imposing phased import bans on different types of weapons, systems, ammunition, and critical sub-systems and components, creating a separate budget for buying locally made military hardware, increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) from 49% to 74% and improving ease of doing business.

On February 1, India set aside more than ₹6.81 lakh crore for defence spending in the Union Budget, including ₹1.8 lakh crore for the modernisation of the military at a time when its shopping list encompasses fighter jets, helicopters, warships, submarines, tanks, artillery guns, drones, rockets and missiles.

In all, 75% of the modernisation outlay will be spent on buying weapons and equipment from domestic sources to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector. Last year, too, the government earmarked 75% of the capital allocation for local procurement.