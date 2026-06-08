India calls for de-escalation in West Asia after Iran-Israel tit-for-tat strikes

India on Monday expressed concern at renewed attacks in West Asia and called on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions and conclude talks for a diplomatic solution following tit-for-tat strikes by Iran and Israel after Tehran accused the Israeli side of violating ceasefire agreements through its actions in Lebanon.

Iran launches missiles towards Israel, at an unknown location, in this still image taken from a video released June 7, 2026. Pool via WANA (West Asia News Agency)/ via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

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Iran’s armed forces announced the end of military strikes against Israel after US President Donald Trump called on both countries to stop “shooting”. Iran launched missiles at northern Israel on Sunday following Israeli attacks on Beirut, the first such attacks since a ceasefire in the US-Israel war against Iran was put in place on April 8.

This was followed by Israeli attacks on Iran, with explosions reported in Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan. Even as it halted its military operations, Iran warned there would be “a more crushing” response if Israel resumed strikes on Lebanon or Iranian territory.

“India deeply regrets the renewed attacks in West Asia. These developments are a matter of utmost concern to the international community,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement on “developments in West Asia” that didn’t directly name any country.

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{{^usCountry}} Noting that the conflict has lasted more than 100 days and caused “immense human suffering”, the ministry said the hostilities have also had a “debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Noting that the conflict has lasted more than 100 days and caused “immense human suffering”, the ministry said the hostilities have also had a “debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a related development, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv issued an advisory urging all Indians in Israel to “exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant” because of the security situation in the region. “Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a related development, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv issued an advisory urging all Indians in Israel to “exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant” because of the security situation in the region. “Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

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Indians were also strongly advised to adhere to safety guidelines and instructions from Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command, to remain near designated shelters, and to familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work.

The Indians were asked to contact the embassy in Tel Aviv through a 24x7 helpline or email in any emergency.

The Indian Indian embassy in Iran also issued an advisory reiterating its advice for all Indian nationals in Iran to “exit the country by available means of transport”. The advisory further said: “In view of the latest developments in the region, the embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian nationals to avoid any travel to Iran.”

There were about 9,000 Indians, most of them students, in Iran when the West Asia conflict began, and about 2,000 have returned home. More than 40,000 Indians live in Israel, including thousands of caregivers and construction workers.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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