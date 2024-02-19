‘India can tackle any disaster under PM Modi’s leadership': Amit Shah

In a bid to build India a disaster-resilient nation, prime minister Narendra Modi has adopted a zero-casualty approach in India's response towards calamities and disasters, announced union home minister Amit Shah on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI Photo)

In a series of posts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Shah said that the development of early warning systems by the Narendra Mod-led central government helped in saving millions of lives in the country.

“PM Narendra Modi introduced a multi-imensional Disaster Management Plan. Under this vision, the Modi govt raised prompt response forces and developed vigilant early warning systems leading to saving millions of lives. Powered by the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Bharat today can tackle any disaster. Due to the Modi government's Mission Zero Casualty, even the devastating force of the Biparjoy Cyclone couldn't take away any life from us," union minister said in an X post.

Shah further said that disaster response teams today work with an aim to secure every individual's life.

"To build a Disaster Resilient Bharat, PM Narendra Modi has adopted a zero-casualty approach in our response to calamities. Today our disaster response teams operate as fully professional forces driven by the goal of securing every life," he said.

The union minister further mentioned about how the union government trained millions of personnel in disaster management, boosting the morale of rapid action forces and making Indian societies capable of tackling disasters.

"PM Narendra Modi harnessed the power of Bharat's youths to build a disaster-resilient nation. The Modi government trained millions in disaster management, which boosted the morale of our forces and made our societies capable of fighting disasters," he said.

The first National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) prepared in the country was released by PM Narendra Modi in June 2016. The plan aligns with the Sendai Framework of Action, which was agreed upon by 187 countries including India in March 2015.

"It aims to make India disaster resilient and significantly reduce the loss of lives and assets. The plan covers all phases of disaster management: Prevention, mitigation, response and recovery," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)