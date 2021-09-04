India capable of becoming global green hydrogen exporter: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: India has the geographic advantage and potential to switch from a net fossil energy importer to a clean energy exporter with focus on green hydrogen, science and technology minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Speaking at a climate summit organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Singh said projections for potential demand for green hydrogen by 2030 show global annual export potential for green hydrogen was expected to be around 10.4 million tonnes in East Asia and European Union, which is a $20-billion market.

“We are one of the first nations of the world that has a green hydrogen mission. Green hydrogen can be produced with solar energy to split water in an electrolyser with oxygen as only by-product. The abundance of solar irradiance and water in India is an advantage with us. Green hydrogen can help India to become self-reliant in our energy needs at the same time keeping our commitment on climate change,” Singh said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi while referring to various subjects during his Independence Day speech repeatedly underlined the importance of technology and hydrogen.

“When we talk of climate change and green hydrogen we have to understand the responsibility that India has. World is looking up to India as a country which can play a frontline role. We with a huge population, unless India participates in the fight against climate change, the world will not be able to achieve optimum results. More than 65% of our population is below the age of 40 years and incidentally more than 90% of our energy demand is met by imported fossil fuel and therefore the problem of climate change in the world cannot be resolved unless India reduces its emissions, which is both a responsibility and obligation to the world,” he said.

Singh added that in spite of our renewable energy increasing, renewable electricity can help abatement of only 45% to 50% of the carbon dioxide emissions. He said India can have an aspirational goal of ‘Hydrogen 212’ where green hydrogen generation cost is of less than $2 per kg; hydrogen storage plus refuelling cost of less than $1 per kg and replacement of end use technology with green hydrogen technology in less than 2 years.

After finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of a hydrogen mission in February, Ulka Kelkar, director, Climate Program, World Resources Institute, India, had said, “The Hydrogen Energy Mission will be critical because hydrogen may be the only way to have zero carbon emissions from heavy industries like cement and steel - provided that hydrogen is produced by electrolysis from renewable electricity.”

PM Modi in his Independence Day speech said green hydrogen production and exports will lead India towards a clean energy transition. “Green Hydrogen is the future of the world. Today, I announce the setting up of the National Hydrogen Mission. We have to make India a global Hub for green hydrogen production and export,” the PM had said.