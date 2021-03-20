India carrying out uranium exploration in Arunachal Pradesh

Uranium exploration has been taken up in Arunachal Pradesh by the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research, a senior official has said.

AMD is a constituent unit of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). "AMD is carrying out detailed geological investigations for uranium in parts of Arunachal Pradesh," AMD director D K Sinha told PTI in an email response.

Uranium is used as fuel in nuclear reactors. Sinha was responding to reports about AMD taking up uranium exploration in the north-eastern state, near the India-China border. The AMD has a mandate to identify and evaluate mineral resources of uranium, thorium, zirconium, titanium and others and rare earths containing uranium and thorium in the potential geological domains of the country, Sinha said.

A seminar on "Radiation and Environment" was organised here recently under the aegis of the Indian Nuclear Society (INS) in the premises of AMD. Sinha, Chairman of Indian Nuclear Society, Hyderabad Chapter, said the seminar was organised to spread awareness in society on the benefits of nuclear science and technology to mankind and removing the myths on its environmental impact.

Scientists and academicians, who attended the seminar, felt that nuclear energy is a "long term" source of green energy. It would be required in future to achieve the desired goal of low-carbon footprint and others, an official release said.

For implementing its mandate to identify and evaluate uranium resources, the AMD takes up investigations across the country from Regional Exploration and Research Centres located at New Delhi, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, Shillong, Jaipur, Nagpur and Hyderabad.