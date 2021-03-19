Home / India News / India, Chile agree to deepen bilateral relations post Covid-19 pandemic
During a telephonic conversation between President Ram Nath Kovind and Sebastian Piñera Echnique, the President of the Republic of Chile, the two countries resolved to maintain the momentum in bilateral relationship.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:34 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind conveyed to Piñera his best wishes for the health and well-being of the people of Chile.(ANI File Photo)

India and Chile on Friday agreed to deepen bilateral relations post the Covid-19 pandemic, including the second expansion of the India-Chile Preferential Trade Agreement, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

During a telephonic conversation between President Ram Nath Kovind and Sebastian Piñera Echnique, the President of the Republic of Chile, the two countries resolved to maintain the momentum in bilateral relationship in diverse areas.

Kovind recalled his visit to the South American country in 2019 and thanked Piñera for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit.

The two leaders discussed the follow-up action to the visit and agreed to deepen bilateral relations post the Covid-19 pandemic, including the second expansion of the India-Chile Preferential Trade Agreement, the statement said.

Piñera expressed his continued wish to visit India, it added.

Recognising the tremendous potential of India-Chile ties, especially in the trade and commerce sector, both sides resolved to maintain the momentum in bilateral relationship in diverse areas, the statement said.

Kovind also conveyed to Piñera his best wishes for the health and well-being of the people of Chile.

