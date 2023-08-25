India, China differ on characterisation of conversation between PM Modi & Prez Xi

India and China on Friday offered different characterisations of a conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on the margins of the Brics Summit, with people familiar with the matter saying there was a pending Chinese request for a bilateral meeting.

The two leaders had an “informal conversation” on Wednesday, the people said on condition of anonymity. (Bloomberg)

The clarification from the Indian side came after the Chinese foreign ministry issued a readout that said the conversation was held at the Indian side’s request.

Modi told Xi during the conversation that maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas and respecting the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are “essential” for normalising bilateral relations, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra told a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The Chinese foreign ministry’s readout stated that Xi talked with Modi on the sidelines of the Brics (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) Summit “at the latter’s request”.

“There was a pending request from the Chinese side for a bilateral meeting,” one of the people cited above said.

“The two leaders, however, had an informal conversation in the leaders lounge during the Brics Summit,” he added.

The Chinese readout also skirted any mention of efforts to resolve the military standoff on the LAC through disengagement of troops and de-escalation, and only quoted Xi as saying that the “two sides should bear in mind the overall interests of their bilateral relations and handle properly the border issue so as to jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border region”.

Kwatra had said that the two leaders agreed to “direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation”.

Beijing’s readout further said Modi and Xi had a “candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-India relations and other questions of shared interest”. Xi “stressed that improving China-India relations serves the common interests of the two countries and peoples, and is also conducive to peace, stability and development of the world and the region”, it added.

Kwatra had also said that during the conversation, Modi highlighted India’s concerns on the “unresolved issues” along the LAC in the western sector.

“Prime minister underlined that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalisation of the India-China relationship,” he added.

The people said the two leaders were part of several informal interactions during the summit. The conversation happened during a pull aside on Wednesday, they said.

Footage beamed by South Africa’s public broadcaster SABC also showed Modi and Xi interacting briefly before and after a news conference by Brics leaders on Thursday. This was their first public interaction since a short encounter during last year’s G20 Summit in Bali. Modi and Xi had met briefly at a dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on November 16, 2022.

At that time, the Indian side characterised the interaction as a mere exchange of courtesies. After China’s foreign ministry contended in July that Modi and Xi “reached an important consensus on stabilsing China-India relations” during the Bali interaction, the external affairs ministry said the leaders had discussed the need to stabilise bilateral ties.

Following a brutal clash at Galwan Valley that killed 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops, the two sides have deployed nearly 60,000 troops each in Ladakh sector. Despite several rounds of diplomatic and military talks, they are yet to disengage frontline troops at frictions points such as Depsang and Demchok.

