India, China armies hold LAC talks in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian and Chinese armies on Sunday held corps commander-level talks at the Wacha-Damai border meeting point in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kibithoo sector, days after the two countries held the 25th round of talks between their special representatives on the boundary issue in Beijing.

Both armies held corps commander-level talks at the Wacha-Damai border meeting point. (PTI/Representational)

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The military talks focused on issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern sector, including maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border, people aware of the matter said.

Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, who heads the Dimapur-based 3 Corps, led the Indian side. The Army did not comment on the development.

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The meeting was the first corps commander-level engagement in the sector since the special representatives’ talks. Two additional locations for holding the senior highest military commander meeting (SHMC—corps commander level) to improve border management measures were among the eight points of outcome and consensus reached during the talks in Beijing.

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{{^usCountry}} Sunday’s meeting was also the first since tensions reportedly erupted between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Taksin, a remote area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunday’s meeting was also the first since tensions reportedly erupted between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Taksin, a remote area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district. {{/usCountry}}

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India stresses on border resolution

On August 25, India emphasised that peace and tranquillity along the border with China are essential for the overall development of bilateral relations, as National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the special representatives of the two countries, met in Beijing to discuss boundary delimitation and trans-boundary cooperation.

According to a readout from the external affairs ministry, the Indian side “highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas for the continued development and progress of the bilateral relationship.”

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The status of the standoff reported in the Arunachal Pradesh sector is unclear. However, people familiar with the situation had earlier said there were a few face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops in the Taksin area and that matters became more serious towards the end of July.

The latest military engagement comes amid efforts by India and China to stabilise ties following the military confrontation in eastern Ladakh in 2020. The meeting of the special representatives in Beijing was their third since the two countries reached an understanding in October 2024 to end the Ladakh standoff, which had taken bilateral ties to their lowest point since the 1962 border war.

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