India, China to hold another round of talks on border stand-off

india

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 06:06 IST

India and China will soon hold another round of talks aimed at achieving complete disengagement and full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control, the ministry of external affairs said on Thursday.

The border standoff in Ladakh sector of the LAC, where both sides have deployed thousands of troops backed by artillery and armoured vehicles, has entered its seventh month. Recent reports suggested the two sides are considering several proposals for thinning troops at some friction points but are yet to make a breakthrough.

The eighth round of talks between senior military commanders of the two sides, which was held in Chushul on November 6, was also joined by joint secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava of the external affairs ministry. “The objective of these discussions is to ensure complete disengagement and full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the western sector,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.