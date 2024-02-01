India concerned over violence and instability in Myanmar

New Delhi: India on Thursday expressed concern at the violence and instability in Myanmar on the third anniversary of the 2021 coup by the junta and said developments there have direct implications for the security of the country. A squad of Myanmar pro-democracy fighters works to ready drones for an attack on a nearby military base, the target in a wave of aerial assaults that has helped turn the war against the junta. (AFP file)

The remarks by external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came hours after Myanmar’s military rulers extended a state of emergency that has been in place since the coup that ousted the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi three years ago. The junta’s grip on power have been tested by a string of military successes by pro-democracy resistance forces since last October.

“We are concerned with the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, which has direct implications for us. As a neighbouring country and friend of Myanmar, India has been long advocating for complete cessation of violence and Myanmar’s transition towards inclusive, federal democracy,” Jaiswal told a regular media briefing.

“We want an early resolution of the issue through constructive dialogue and the return of peace and stability in the country,” he said.

India’s concerns were related to all the developments in Myanmar, including the security situation, instability and violence, Jaiswal said.

On Wednesday, the United States imposed further sanctions on Myanmar, which targeted two entities and several people closely associated with the junta. The sanctions were aimed at the fuel the junta uses to conduct air strikes as part of its offensive against resistance forces and the military’s ability to manufacture arms.

The coup by the military on February 1, 2021 sparked nationwide chaos and ended a decade of democracy and economic reforms. It also sparked uprisings by armed ethnic groups in different parts of Myanmar.

Last October, the most powerful anti-junta forces - Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Arakan Army and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) - jointly launched a campaign that has seen the resistance capture at least 35 towns, including key trade posts and crossings on the borders with India and China.

Hundreds of Myanmar military personnel have surrendered to the resistance forces in Shan and Rakhine states. More than 600 Myanmar troops also crossed the border with India to escape the fighting and were subsequently repatriated. Thousands of people from Myanmar have also sought refuge in the northeastern Indian states of Manipur and Mizoram.