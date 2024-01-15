An ethnic armed group in Myanmar has taken control of a town bordering India and Bangladesh, reported news agency Reuters on Monday. The development marks a further loss for the military government which is battling rebellion in several parts of the country. Myanmar rebel group claims control of town bordering India, Bangladesh: Report(AFP file/Representational image)

The group, known as the Arakan Army (AA), on Sunday night said it had conquered Paletwa, a port town on the Kaladan River that is key to trade with neighbouring countries. "Regarding border stability issues, we will cooperate at our best with neighbouring countries," a spokesperson of the armed ethnic group Khine Thu Kha said in a statement as quoted by Reuters.

He added that they will take over administration and law enforcement in the area.

This comes after the Myanmar rebel alliance, also known as the ‘Three Brotherhood Alliance’ took control of the Laukkai town along the border with China last week. “All Kokang (Laukkai) region has become a land with no Myanmar Military Council anymore,” the rebels said in a statement.

Notably, the alliance comprises of three groups - the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, and the Arakan Army.

Myanmar has been wracked by violence that began after the army mounted a coup against an elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. In October last year, the rebels began an offensive against the Myanmar military, where allied anti-junta groups backed by a pro-democracy parallel government have seized control of several military posts and towns.

Myanmar junta, armed alliance confirm ceasefire

On Sunday, the Myanmar military reached a temporary ceasefire agreement with the rebel alliance in areas on the border with China. The agreement was brokered at talks mediated by China on Wednesday and Thursday in Kunming, a Chinese provincial capital about 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the border with Myanmar, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

The alliance pledged not to attack encampments and outposts of the military government, which reciprocated by agreeing not to try to launch attacks using artillery and airstrikes, a statement by the rebel alliance said.

(With inputs from Reuters)