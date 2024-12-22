Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India condemns attack on Christmas market in Germany

ByRezaul H Laskar
Dec 22, 2024 10:28 AM IST

Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, a 50-year-old Saudi doctor, was arrested at the scene following the three-minute attack in the central city of Magdeburg on Friday

India on Saturday condemned a car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in Germany that killed five people and injured more than 200, including seven Indian nationals.

People light candles outside Magdeburg Cathedral after a memorial service for victims of Friday's Christmas Market attack (AP)
People light candles outside Magdeburg Cathedral after a memorial service for victims of Friday's Christmas Market attack (AP)

Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, a 50-year-old Saudi doctor, was arrested at the scene following the three-minute attack in the central city of Magdeburg on Friday. A nine-year-old child was among the dead and 41 people were critically injured, officials said.

“We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

“Several precious lives have been lost and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims,” the statement further said.

The Indian mission in Germany is in contact with “Indians who are injured, as well as their families, and rendering all possible assistance”, the statement added.

Also Read:

People familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said seven Indian nationals were injured in the attack.

Three of the injured Indians have been discharged from hospital, the people said.

“Our mission is in touch with all those injured in the attack,” one of the people said.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On