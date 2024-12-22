India condemns attack on Christmas market in Germany

India on Saturday condemned a car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in Germany that killed five people and injured more than 200, including seven Indian nationals. People light candles outside Magdeburg Cathedral after a memorial service for victims of Friday's Christmas Market attack (AP)

Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, a 50-year-old Saudi doctor, was arrested at the scene following the three-minute attack in the central city of Magdeburg on Friday. A nine-year-old child was among the dead and 41 people were critically injured, officials said.

“We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

“Several precious lives have been lost and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims,” the statement further said.

The Indian mission in Germany is in contact with “Indians who are injured, as well as their families, and rendering all possible assistance”, the statement added.

People familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said seven Indian nationals were injured in the attack.

Three of the injured Indians have been discharged from hospital, the people said.

“Our mission is in touch with all those injured in the attack,” one of the people said.