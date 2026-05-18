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'Dangerous escalation': India condemns drone strike near UAE's Barakah nuclear plant, urges restraint

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs urged all sides to exercise restraint and return to dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further tensions.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 09:15 am IST
Edited by Shubham Pandey
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India on Sunday expressed deep concern over the drone strike targeting the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE, calling the attack “unacceptable” and warning that it marked a dangerous escalation in the region. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs urged all sides to exercise restraint and return to dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further tensions.

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"India is deeply concerned at the attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE. Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation. We urgently call for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," the MEA statement read, according to ANI.

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The reaction came after a drone strike triggered a fire near the Barakah facility in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region. According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the blaze broke out in an electrical generator located outside the plant’s inner perimeter. Authorities said there were no injuries and radiation levels remained unaffected.

The attack has drawn international condemnation. Saudi Arabia described it as a serious threat to regional stability, while International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said any military activity endangering nuclear safety was unacceptable.

UAE says investigating source of drone strike

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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