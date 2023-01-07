India condemns ‘mindless act of vandalism’ on Mahatma Gandhi statue in Seychelles

The high commission of India in Seychelles has condemned what it termed as “the mindless act of vandalism” on statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela located at the Peace Park in Victoria.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s message of humanity and peaceful struggle against colonialism is universally relevant and has inspired non-violent struggle all across the world. His statue at the Peace Park is also symbolic of the historic, warm and cordial ties between India and Seychelles,” the Indian high commission said in a statement.

The high commission has thanked the Seychelles authorities for their action in the matter and hopes that the perpetrators will be apprehended expeditiously.

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Peace Park was unveiled in June last year. It was in a short ceremony that the statue commemorating the life, achievements, and contributions of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by then high commissioner General Dalbir Singh Suhag and minister of foreign affairs and tourism of Seychelles Sylvestre Radegonde.

