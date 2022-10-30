Statue of Mahatma Gandhi vandalised in MP's Khandwa, case registered

A case of vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue has come to light in the village Rangoon under the Jawar police station area of Khandwa district. This incident was reported late on Friday night.

The statue was installed in the year 2000 by the Gram Panchayat in Jhanda Chowk located in Rana Mohalla of the village.

Village sarpanch Kunwarji said that last night some mischievous elements broke the head of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The case was brought to the notice of the local police.

After which Jawar police station in-charge Shivram Jat also reached the spot and started investigating the matter. In the matter, on the complaint of the Gram Panchayat, a case has been registered against the unknown accused under sections 3 and 427 at the Jawar police station.