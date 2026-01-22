India condemns vandalisation of national flag by Khalistanis at embassy in Croatia

India on Thursday condemned the trespassing of the Indian embassy in Croatia and the vandalisation of the national flag by Khalistani activists and said the perpetrators should be held accountable. SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (right) showing video proof of Khalistanis defacing the Indian embassy in Croatia. (X)

This was the latest in a series of actions by Khalistani activists targeting Indian missions abroad, though most such incidents have been reported from Canada, the UK and the US. Croatia is a member of the European Union and the embassy in Zagreb was targeted days ahead of the India-EU Summit in New Delhi on January 27.

A video posted online by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun showed a Khalistani activist taking down the Indian flag at the embassy in Zagreb and replacing it with the yellow Khalistan flag. The incident apparently happened on January 22.

“We condemn the incident of trespassing and vandalism at our embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, by anti-India elements,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement that did not refer to Khalistani activists or Pannun.

“Such actions also speak of the character and motives of those behind them, and law enforcement authorities everywhere would do well to take note of them,” the statement said.

The ministry noted that under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are “inviolable and must be protected”. The Indian side has “taken up the matter strongly with Croatian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Zagreb and asked them to hold the perpetrators accountable for their reprehensible and illegal actions”.

Pannun said in the video that the Khalistani activists had acted ahead of the Republic Day on January 26. Speaking against a backdrop that featured the images of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pannun claimed that New Delhi would be the “target” on Republic Day.

European Council president Antonio Costa and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will be the chief guests at the Republic Day celebrations.

The Khalistani activists also painted slogans on the walls of the embassy such as “Khalistan Zindabad”. Pannun, who spoke in Punjab, said the days of Indian embassies flying the National tricolour are “numbered”. He added: “Once Punjab becomes independent, the Indian flag will be replaced with the Khalistan flag.”

India has formally complained about the activities of SFJ and Pannun, a designated terrorist, to authorities in Australia, Canada, the UK and the US. These activities include violent protests, vandalisation and targeting of diplomatic missions, and the threatening and intimidation of Indian diplomats.