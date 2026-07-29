India coordinating with Ukrainian authorities to search two missing Indian seafarers

India is coordinating with Ukrainian authorities in the search for two Indian seafarers reported missing following an attack on a merchant vessel in Odesa port last week, the external affairs ministry said on Tuesday.

There were four Indian crew members on the MV AGN Ragnar when it was struck in Odesa port on July 25, and two of them were reported missing. Five Indian seafarers have died so far in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the external affairs ministry has summoned senior diplomats of both countries to protest against these incidents.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing that two Indian crew members of the Ragnar were safe, while a search was continuing for the two reported missing.

“The search is underway for them and the Indian side is in touch with local authorities. We are also in touch with the families of the two missing Indian seafarers,” he said. “We are doing everything we can to help.”

Over the past few weeks, the Indian side has repeatedly criticised attacks on merchant vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Black Sea and described all actions that endanger the lives of civilian seafarers as unacceptable. It has also emphasised the need to ensure the safety and freedom of maritime navigation and unimpeded international commerce.

Jaiswal said India has a clear position that the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. “We have been very clear in articulating to both parties, and our partners and friends and to others also, that under no circumstances, commercial shipping or seafarers or civilians or civilian infrastructure must be attacked,” he said. “ We have condemned those attacks which have happened in the Black Sea region.”

India has the world’s second largest community of seafarers after the Philippines. The country accounts for 12.16% of the global maritime workforce with more than 320,000 active professionals.

Jaiswal said six Indian vessels are currently located west of the Strait of Hormuz, in the Persian Gulf, and there are 125 Indian seafarers on board these ships. There are also 41 Indian seafarers on board foreign-flagged ships in this region.

India’s shipping ministry is closely monitoring these ships and the seafarers to ensure their well-being and welfare. Indian missions in the region too are in touch with the shipping ministry to support these seafarers, he said.