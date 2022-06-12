India Covid tally above 8,000-mark for 2nd day, 4 deaths in 24 hours

Amid an upward trend in the Covid graph, India added 8,582 new cases in the last 24 hours, the daily health bulletin showed. This is the second day that more than 8,000 new infections have been recorded; 8,329 patients were logged on Saturday. The overall count now stands at 43,222,017, the health ministry said. With four deaths registered since Saturday, India's total Covid death count now stands at 5,24,761.

Maharashtra remained the major contributing state with 2,922 cases. The state also reported one death. Next on the list are Kerala (2,415), and Karnataka (562). In the national capital, the daily tally neared the 800-mark as the city logged 795 new cases, according to state data on Saturday. This is the highest daily figure in nearly a month.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 217 new infections, including a returnee from Kerala. While the death toll remained unchanged. West Bengal, on the other hand, reported a jump of 30 per cent in new infections - compared to the previous day- with 139 cases.

As per the latest ministry data, the nationwide active caseload is reported to be at 44,513 after an increase of 4143 infections. The active cases stand at 0.10 per cent.

The positivity rate stands at 2.71 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.02 per cent.

