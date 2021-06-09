Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India's daily Covid-19 tally up slightly with 92,596 fresh infections; 2219 new fatalities in 24 hours
india news

India's daily Covid-19 tally up slightly with 92,596 fresh infections; 2219 new fatalities in 24 hours

As of Wednesday, India has 1,231,415 active infections across the country, which comprise for 4.5% of the total infections recorded so far, the health ministry data showed.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 09:38 AM IST
People out in the Lajpat Nagar Market on the second day of Unlock in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

India on Wednesday recorded 92,596 fresh infections of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the cumulative tally in the country to 29,089,069, the health ministry said.

The country also recorded 2219 deaths in the last 24 hours, data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 353,528 people have succumbed to the viral contagion in the country since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, India has 1,231,415 active infections across the country, which comprise for 4.5% of the total infections recorded so far, the health ministry data showed.

A total of 162,664 people recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in the country to 27,504,126.

India's daily tally hadipped under than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days on Tuesday, signalling the receding second wave of infections that threw the country's medical health infrastructure out of gear in the last 2 months.

Strengthening its fight against the virus, India has administered 2,39,058,360 Covid-19 vaccine shots in the mass immunisation drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 in india coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus pandemic
TRENDING NEWS

This eatery in Maryland sells chocolate-covered cicadas. Watch

Giant white drone sculpture appears in New York City. Artist shares intent

Google honours Hollywood icon Shirley Temple with an animated doodle

This resting position of Florida manatees closely resembles a supernova remnant
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
National Best Friends Day 2021
World Oceans Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP