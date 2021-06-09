India's daily Covid-19 tally up slightly with 92,596 fresh infections; 2219 new fatalities in 24 hours

India on Wednesday recorded 92,596 fresh infections of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the cumulative tally in the country to 29,089,069, the health ministry said.

The country also recorded 2219 deaths in the last 24 hours, data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 353,528 people have succumbed to the viral contagion in the country since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, India has 1,231,415 active infections across the country, which comprise for 4.5% of the total infections recorded so far, the health ministry data showed.

A total of 162,664 people recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in the country to 27,504,126.

India's daily tally hadipped under than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days on Tuesday, signalling the receding second wave of infections that threw the country's medical health infrastructure out of gear in the last 2 months.

Strengthening its fight against the virus, India has administered 2,39,058,360 Covid-19 vaccine shots in the mass immunisation drive.