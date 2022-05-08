Home / India News / India Covid update: 3,451 new cases, 40 deaths - most from Kerala
india news

India Covid update: 3,451 new cases, 40 deaths - most from Kerala

  • Cases have been on the rising trend in Delhi and Maharashtra, sparking concerns of a fresh resurgence.
The number of Covid-19 tests done on the previous day was reported at 3,60,613, the data further showed. (HT file photo)
The number of Covid-19 tests done on the previous day was reported at 3,60,613, the data further showed. (HT file photo)
Published on May 08, 2022 09:30 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

India's fresh Covid-19 tally dropped slightly on Sunday, a day after the country logged 3,805 cases. In the past 24 hours, 3,451 fresh cases (9 per cent fewer than Saturday) were reported, taking the overall tally so far to 4,31,02,194. Forty deaths in the same time span took the total fatalities registered since the start of the pandemic to 5,24,064.

According to the health ministry data, of the 40 deaths – 35 alone were from Kerala. The recovery rate in the country stood at 98.74 per cent, while active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, as per the government's data. The daily positivity rate was registered at 0.78 per cent.

The total vaccination figure rose to 1,90,20,07,487, of which 17,39,403 vaccines were administered a day ago. The number of Covid-19 tests done on the previous day was reported at 3,60,613, the data further showed.

Cases have been on the rising trend in Delhi and Maharashtra, sparking concerns of a fresh resurgence. While Maharashtra recorded 253 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday - up from 205 a day ago, Delhi saw 1,407 cases - a minor dip from Friday's tally of 1,656.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has come out with a report on excess deaths that went unreported globally, putting India in the limelight for contributing a major share. The health body has estimated that 4.7 million people died as a result of the pandemic - as against the Indian government which puts its toll at 4,80,000. The government has, meanwhile, pushed back against the claims of the report and stated its objections to the use of “mathematical model" for projecting excess mortality estimates in view of the availability of authentic data. It said the validity and robustness of the models used and methodology of data collection were questionable.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus
covid-19 coronavirus
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out