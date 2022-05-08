India Covid update: 3,451 new cases, 40 deaths - most from Kerala

India's fresh Covid-19 tally dropped slightly on Sunday, a day after the country logged 3,805 cases. In the past 24 hours, 3,451 fresh cases (9 per cent fewer than Saturday) were reported, taking the overall tally so far to 4,31,02,194. Forty deaths in the same time span took the total fatalities registered since the start of the pandemic to 5,24,064.

According to the health ministry data, of the 40 deaths – 35 alone were from Kerala. The recovery rate in the country stood at 98.74 per cent, while active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, as per the government's data. The daily positivity rate was registered at 0.78 per cent.

The total vaccination figure rose to 1,90,20,07,487, of which 17,39,403 vaccines were administered a day ago. The number of Covid-19 tests done on the previous day was reported at 3,60,613, the data further showed.

Cases have been on the rising trend in Delhi and Maharashtra, sparking concerns of a fresh resurgence. While Maharashtra recorded 253 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday - up from 205 a day ago, Delhi saw 1,407 cases - a minor dip from Friday's tally of 1,656.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has come out with a report on excess deaths that went unreported globally, putting India in the limelight for contributing a major share. The health body has estimated that 4.7 million people died as a result of the pandemic - as against the Indian government which puts its toll at 4,80,000. The government has, meanwhile, pushed back against the claims of the report and stated its objections to the use of “mathematical model" for projecting excess mortality estimates in view of the availability of authentic data. It said the validity and robustness of the models used and methodology of data collection were questionable.