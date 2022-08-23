India Covid update: With 8,586 new cases, daily positivity rate down to 2.19% | Top updates

India's daily Covid tally dropped by 9 per cent in the last 24 hours as the country witnessed 8,586 fresh infections, the health ministry data revealed on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, 48 deaths, including six deaths reconciled by Kerala, were registered, taking the overall toll to 5,27,416. A decline of 1,142 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Here are the top 7 updates on Covid-19 situation in India

1. Fresh coronavirus infections push the overall tally to 4,43,57,546, while the number of active cases dropped further to 96,506 and now account for 0.22 per cent of the total infections. Active cases went below the 1-lakh mark on Sunday.

2.The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.19 per cent as against 4.15 per cent a day ago; and the weekly positivity rate at 3.31 per cent

3. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,33,624. The national Covid-19 recovery rate now stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

4. India logged over 85,000 cases last week. A day ago, the country reported 9,531 new cases and 36 deaths.

5. In terms of vaccination coverage, 210.31 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 29 lakh vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. Of these, 25 lakh were booster doses.

6. Maharashtra logged 1,183 fresh infections in the last 24 hours - of which Mumbai accounted for 592 and Thane for 257 new cases.

7. While Delhi reported 625 Covid cases, Rajasthan saw 425 new cases and 591 infections were reported in Tamil Nadu. Chhattisgrah saw 222 cases, while 195 were reported in West Bengal as per data shared by news agency PTI.

