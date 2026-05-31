...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

India ‘critical anchor’ in South Asia: US defence chief

In a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogues, Pete Hegseth pointed to closer cooperation between India and the United States on naval matters and co-production of Javelin anti-tank guided munitions

Published on: May 31, 2026 03:56 am IST
By Shashank Mattoo
Advertisement

Washington: India is a “critical anchor” in South Asia and a powerful New Delhi would help maintain the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific, said US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the Shangri-La Dialogues in Singapore.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (left) speaks as he sits next to Bastian Giegerich, Chief Executive of The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), at the Shangri-La Dialogues in Singapore, on Saturday. (REUTERS)

In a speech to politicians and officials from across the region, Hegseth pointed to closer cooperation between India and the United States on naval matters and co-production of Javelin anti-tank guided munitions.

“In South Asia, India is a critical anchor to hold the line. A powerful India acting in its own self interest advances our shared goal of maintaining a balance of power across the region. India is modernizing its military to carry its share of the security burden, particularly in the Indian Ocean,” said Hegseth.

“It is building out the heavy industrial and logistics capacity to sustain high end military operations including the ability to repair and maintain our shared platforms and support US navy vessels operating forward in the theatre. We have also committed to pursue co-production with India to advance capabilities like Javelin anti-tank guided munitions,” he added.

Hegseth was also questioned about India’s Agni-6 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) test and the recent determination by the US intelligence community that Islamabad’s development of ICBMs could potentially pose a threat to the United States.

“Both sides are going to see understandable threats coming from the other. Maybe some of which we see differently such as when countries want to develop ICBM threats. But we are not pointing a finger, at least from our view right now, at either country and calling them a threat to us. We’re grateful for, in each of their lanes, the benefits they’ve given to peace around the world,” Hegseth said in response.

 
south asia india
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / India ‘critical anchor’ in South Asia: US defence chief
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.