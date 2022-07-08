India declares day of state mourning for Shinzo Abe

India on Friday announced one day of state mourning over the death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing him as a global statesman who made an immense contribution to elevating bilateral ties.

Abe, 67, died in hospital almost five-and-a-half hours after he was shot while making an election campaign speech in Nara city. Police arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, a former member of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force, for shooting the former premier.

“I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place,” Modi said in a set of tweets.

Abe made “an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership”, and the whole of India “mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment”, he said.

“As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022,” Modi said. The national flag will be at half-mast on all buildings across India for the day of mourning across India, and there will be no official entertainment.

Modi recalled his last meeting with Abe during a recent visit to Japan to attend a summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad. He shared a photo of that meeting in Tokyo and said Abe, who had just taken over as chairman of the Japan-India Association, was always passionate about strengthening bilateral ties.

“He was witty and insightful as always. Little did I know that this would be our last meeting. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Japanese people,” he said.

Modi noted that his association with Abe went back many years. “I had got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me,” he said.

When Modi visited Japan in October 2018 for the annual summit of the leaders of the two countries, Abe had hosted him for a private dinner at his holiday home in picturesque Yamanashi prefecture as a special gesture.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, who was in Indonesia to attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers, said he was deeply shocked by the news. Jaishankar, who served as deputy chief of mission at the Indian embassy in Tokyo during 1996-2000, tweeted: “A sad day for Japan, for India, the world and for me personally. A quarter century of memories of Shinzo Abe. No words to express them.”

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and Union minister Hardeep Puri too expressed anguish at the death of Abe and recalled his crucial role in strengthening bilateral ties. Puri described Abe as a “steady friend” of India and said he contributed to the India-Japan partnership built on strategic, economic and political deliverables.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who too had a good relationship with Abe, expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the former premier. Singh said he and Abe worked to raise bilateral ties to a global and strategic partnership. “Our efforts elevated India-Japan relations to a qualitatively new level,” he added.

Senior Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi said he was deeply saddened by the death of Abe and recalled his commendable role in strengthening the strategic relationship. “He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific,” Gandhi said.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) director general Chandrajit Banerjee recalled Abe’s high regard for Indian industry and his role in setting up many new initiatives for trade, investment and infrastructure development. “Indian industry will greatly miss his championship, friendship and encouragement,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON