India delivers second tranche of aid to Lebanon

India delivers second tranche of aid to Lebanon



india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Indian ambassador, Suhel Ajaz Khan, handed over a consignment of medical aid, including 70 boxes of PPE kits, to Lebanon’s public health minister Hamad Hassan to help in the country’s fight against Covid-19. (MEA.)
         

India on Tuesday handed over the second tranche of assistance to Lebanon, including medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE), in the wake of the devastating explosions in Beirut on August 4.

Indian ambassador, Suhel Ajaz Khan, handed over a consignment of medical aid, including 70 boxes of PPE kits, to Lebanon’s public health minister Hamad Hassan to help in the country’s fight against Covid-19.

Khan and Hassan discussed issues of mutual interest, including encouraging Indian pharmaceutical exports to Lebanon.

Earlier, India had delivered 58 tonnes of medical, food and relief supplies to Lebanon in an air force plane on August 14. The aid included emergency medical supplies, wheat flour, sugar, pulses, and relief materials such as blankets, dignity kits and sleeping mats for the large number of people left homeless by the explosions.

Nearly 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut’s port blew up on August 4, virtually wiping out the city’s commercial hub and damaging many parts of the Lebanese capital. The blasts killed more than 170 people, injured another 6,000 and left nearly 300,000 homeless.

The total damage was estimated at $10 billion to $15 billion. A preliminary assessment by the World Bank showed some 50,000 residential units were damaged and 80% of residential buildings and infrastructure were affected by the explosions.

