India denounces destruction of temple in Dhaka, says interim govt allowed it

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday denounced the destruction of a Durga temple in the Bangladeshi capital and said the development reflected the inability of the interim government in Dhaka to protect the country's Hindu minority and their religious institutions.

The remarks by external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came against the backdrop of a sharp downturn in bilateral ties since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government last August and the installation of a caretaker administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. India has criticised the interim government on numerous occasions for its failure to prevent the repression of Bangladesh’s religious minorities.

With India and Bangladesh set to hold negotiations for renewing the Ganga Water Treaty of 1996, which is set to expire next year, Jaiswal told a weekly media briefing that New Delhi is prepared to engage with Dhaka on all matters in an environment conducive to mutually beneficial dialogue.

Jaiswal criticised Bangladeshi authorities for the demolition of the Durga temple in Dhaka. “We understand that extremists were clamouring for demolishing the Durga temple in Khilkhet, Dhaka,” he said.

“The interim government, instead of providing security to the temple, projected the episode as illegal land use… and allowed the destruction of the temple today [Thursday].”

He added, “This has resulted in damage to the deity before it was shifted. We are dismayed that such incidents continue to recur in Bangladesh.”

Jaiswal emphasised the Bangladeshi interim government’s responsibility to protect Hindus, their properties and religious institutions.

He responded to a question about the renewal of the Ganga Water Treaty by saying that India and Bangladesh share 54 cross-border rivers, including the Ganga. “To discuss all relevant issues that form part of this cooperation, the two countries have a bilateral mechanism in place, which is the Joint Rivers Commission. We also have consultations of concerned state governments… in our own internal consultations on such issues to frame our approach,” he said.

“We are prepared to engage with Bangladesh on all matters in an environment that is conducive for mutually beneficial dialogue,” he added.

Asked about India’s decision to curb Bangladeshi exports via land ports, Jaiswal said the measures were based on Dhaka’s own quest for “fairness, equal treatment and reciprocity”. He said: “We await resolution of the underlying issues pending with the Bangladeshi side for a long time. These issues have been raised by India at several structured meetings earlier, including at the commerce secretary-level talks.”

Last month, India curbed Bangladesh’s exports of ready-made garments and several consumer goods through land ports in order to ensure fairness and equality in bilateral trade. These restrictions were imposed weeks after New Delhi ended a nearly five-year-old arrangement for trans-shipment of Bangladeshi cargo to third countries via Indian airports and ports.