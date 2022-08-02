India deported 117 Chinese nationals during 2019-21, issued notice to 81: Centre

India deported 117 Chinese nationals and sent notices to 81 to leave the country for carrying no visa or expired visas between 2019 and 2021, the Union home ministry told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. It added that 726 residents of China were placed on the adverse list for violating visa conditions and other illegal acts during the period.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The government maintains the records of such foreigners (including Chinese nationals) who enter with valid travel documents. Some of such foreigners overstay beyond visa period owing to ignorance or in compelling circumstances like medical emergency or other personal reasons,” the Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said.

The Union minister was responding to questions raised by Congress MP Suresh Kodikunnil regarding Chinese citizens staying in India illegally or under expired visas and steps taken by the Centre on the matter.

The questions were raised amid reports of Chinese nationals being arrested from different states for residing in the country illegally. Over 30 Chinese citizens were arrested from Noida and Greater Noida in the last two months for staying illegally or violating Indian laws.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ministry said the Centre considers genuine cases where overstay is unintentional in compelling circumstances or due to ignorance. The government regularises the period of overstay and charges the penalty fees. “Where overstay is found to be intentional or unjustifiable, appropriate action is taken as per the Foreigners Act 1946 including issuance of Leave India Notice to the foreigner and charging penalty/visa fee,” it added.