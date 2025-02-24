India didn’t lead world in internet shutdowns in 2024: Access Now report

For the first time since 2018, India in 2024 did not lead the world in internet shutdown orders in a year. According to nonprofit digital rights advocacy group Access Now, Myanmar ordered the highest number of shutdowns at 85, edging out India that enforced 84 similar orders last year. For representational purposes only. (Shutterstock)

The total number of internet shutdowns across the world have increased from 283 shutdowns by 39 countries in 2023 to 296 shutdowns by 54 countries in 2024.

“Following closely behind was India with 84 shutdowns, which for the first time since 2018 was not the leading offender but still imposed an unacceptably high number of shutdowns as the world’s largest democracy,” the Access Now report stated.

Internet services were shut down in India due to conflict, protests and instability, communal violence, to prevent cheating in exams, and elections. 41 internet shutdowns were related to protests and 23 to communal violence. Sixteen state and union territories were affected by internet shutdowns in 2024 with Manipur (21), Jammu and Kashmir (12) and Haryana (12) leading the list. The report indicated that the ethnic tension in Manipur was a key driver.

India was followed by Pakistan at 21 shutdowns, Russia at 13, Ukraine at 7, Palestine at 6, and Bangladesh at 5. Pakistan had implemented nationwide blocks of X (formerly Twitter), Signal and Bluesky, and nationwide mobile shutdown on February 8, the day of elections.

The report also noted that eight countries imposed “cross-border shutdowns” that affected 13 countries. For instance, Access Now recorded 7 instances of Russia causing shutdowns in Ukraine. These were caused by a cyberattack on Ukrainian internet service providers, and at least six sets of missile strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure that led to internet disruptions.

Similarly, Israel’s continued assault on Gaza led to six recorded instances of internet shutdowns in Palestine.

Six instances of internet shutdowns were recorded in Myanmar after Thai authorities and Chinese providers cut off phone and internet services to Myanmar.

The actions of Thai authorities “were intended to curb cybercrime, but affected local residents, disconnecting those relying on Thai networks, including vulnerable populations trafficked to work in scam call centres”, the report noted.