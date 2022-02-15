Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / India dismisses OIC's 'motivated and misleading' statement on hijab row
india news

India dismisses OIC's ‘motivated and misleading’ statement on hijab row

In a statement, the Ministry of external affairs said that ‘vested interests’ are misusing the 57-member bloc of Islamic nations to further their anti-India propaganda.
A protest in support of wearing hijab. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 08:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Union government on Tuesday described the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) remarks on the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka as ‘motivated and misleading,’ adding that the 57-member bloc is being ‘misused by vested interests’ for the latter's anti-India agenda.

 

“We have noted yet another motivated and misleading statement from the General Secretariat of the OIC on matters pertaining to India. Issues in India are considered and resolved in accordance with our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as democratic ethos and polity,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs noted in a statement.

The ministry further said that the OIC has a ‘communal mindset,’ due to which, it added, the group cannot properly appreciate ‘these realities.’

“OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India,” the statement read.

On February 14, the OIC's General Secretariat expressed ‘deep concern’ on the hijab controversy, as well as the so-called ‘Dharm Sansad’ event, held in Haridwar in December last year.

“The OIC General Secretariat calls upon the international community, especially the #UN mechanisms and Special Procedures of the #HumanRights Council, to take necessary measures in this regard,” it posted on Twitter.

“The #OIC General Secretariat further urges once again #India to ensure the safety, security & wellbeing of the #Muslim community while protecting the way of life of its members & to bring the instigators & perpetrators of acts of violence and hate crimes against them to justice,” it said in a subsequent tweet.

 

Previously, India called out the US ambassador for International Religious Freedom, and Pakistan, for meddling into the issue.

