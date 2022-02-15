India dismisses OIC's ‘motivated and misleading’ statement on hijab row

The Union government on Tuesday described the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) remarks on the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka as ‘motivated and misleading,’ adding that the 57-member bloc is being ‘misused by vested interests’ for the latter's anti-India agenda.

Our response to media queries regarding recent statement by General Secretariat of the OIC: https://t.co/jXZh7Axr5G pic.twitter.com/hqPyBJSZUA — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 15, 2022

“We have noted yet another motivated and misleading statement from the General Secretariat of the OIC on matters pertaining to India. Issues in India are considered and resolved in accordance with our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as democratic ethos and polity,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs noted in a statement.

The ministry further said that the OIC has a ‘communal mindset,’ due to which, it added, the group cannot properly appreciate ‘these realities.’

“OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India,” the statement read.

On February 14, the OIC's General Secretariat expressed ‘deep concern’ on the hijab controversy, as well as the so-called ‘Dharm Sansad’ event, held in Haridwar in December last year.

“The OIC General Secretariat calls upon the international community, especially the #UN mechanisms and Special Procedures of the #HumanRights Council, to take necessary measures in this regard,” it posted on Twitter.

“The #OIC General Secretariat further urges once again #India to ensure the safety, security & wellbeing of the #Muslim community while protecting the way of life of its members & to bring the instigators & perpetrators of acts of violence and hate crimes against them to justice,” it said in a subsequent tweet.

The #OIC General Secretariat further urges once again #India to ensure the safety, security & wellbeing of the #Muslim community while protecting the way of life of its members & to bring the instigators & perpetrators of acts of violence and hate crimes against them to justice. — OIC (@OIC_OCI) February 14, 2022

Previously, India called out the US ambassador for International Religious Freedom, and Pakistan, for meddling into the issue.

