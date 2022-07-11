'India does not want to rule the world...': Rajnath Singh explains why| Watch

India does not want to rule the world, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday at an event, as he spoke on the growth of Artificial Intelligence while referring to a comment by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“I am reminded of a quote by Putin some time ago. You all know Russia is a technologically advanced country. In the field of science and technology, it has gradually progressed. On artificial intelligence, Putin had once said: ‘Whoever becomes the ruler of the sphere, will rule the world.”

“The way this sphere is growing, this possibility can’t be denied. But I want to add, at the same time, that India does not want to rule the world. India has always given one message - The whole world is a family. We have never intended to conquer the world,” the defence minister underlined. “But we also have to strengthen the AI technology in India so that no other country can overpower us.”

Rajnath Singh made the comments while addressing a symposium on ‘Artificial Intelligence in Defence’ in New Delhi. At the special event, the Army also showcased various AI-based solutions for military applications

"Multiple DRDO Industry Academia Centres-of Excellence have been installed across the country, having a primary focus on Artificial Intelligence. Similarly, many such efforts are being done by the Defence sector to promote AI apps The development of artificial intelligence is vital to human civilization; By developing it, man proved his superiority; Artificial intelligence a revolutionary step in the development of humanity," Singh underlined during his address.

