India emerging as major global player in edu sector: Pace University president

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is encouraging more academic collaborations between Indian and international education institutions, said Marvin Krislov, president of the United States (US)-based Pace University.

Krislov, who was on an official trip to Delhi earlier this week, said that under the NEP 2020, India is opening its doors for more global engagements asserting that India is emerging as a major global player in the education sector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are going to see more and more International institutions engaging with Indian institutions in future. We will be expecting more faculty collaborations as well,” he said.

Also Read: SSC Selection Post Phase X/2022 result out for Matriculation, HS levels

The New York-based Pace University is already engaged and has already been collaborating with some private Indian universities, including OP Jindal University in Haryana and Techno India University in Kolkata, Krislov said.

In May, India’s higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC), allowed academic collaborations between Indian and foreign higher education institutions to offer three types of degree programmes namely dual, joint and twinning.

Speaking of the recent report that revealed a 19% increase in Indian students studying in the US in 2021-22, Krislov said that this will further increase in future. “New York is a great place for Indian students because they know the English language and there are a lot of career opportunities for them. Even at Pace, we have over 1,000 Indian students enrolled currently. This is a very significant percentage since we have around 13,000 students and over 1000 of them are Indians,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the majority of Indian students at Pace University are pursuing master’s programmes in computer science and business. “There are also students studying publishing, communication, and a wide range of other disciplines. We have a long history with Indian students,” he added.

Also Read:BPSC 68th Prelims, 67th Mains notifications out, check schedule here

Asserting that the Indian education system has been progressing to meet global needs, Krislov said there is a need to provide work experience to students with studies.

“It might be good for Indian universities and Indian businesses to think about how there can be an interaction between students and employers. It will not only build loyalty among students but also create a pipeline of a talented and stable workforce,” said Krislov.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Appreciating India for launching a nationwide helpline to provide psychological support for students during the Covid-19 pandemic, Marvin said that it should also be adopted by other countries as a “model”.

He added that it will take some time to reverse the learning loss among students caused by the prolonged closure of schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At Pace University, we created new learning centres providing support to students. We also have increased general support for students at the campus, including group therapy, counselling and other intervention. I teach myself and I see in the classroom that students are witnessing many challenges in terms of socializing as well,” Krislov said.