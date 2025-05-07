India exercised its right to respond, deter cross-border attacks: FS Vikram Misri

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday said India exercised its right to respond and deter such cross-border attacks in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Misri also said that the attack was driven by an objective of provoking communal discord. (PTI photo)

“Earlier this morning, as you would be aware, India exercised its right to respond and preempt as well as deter more such cross-border attacks. These actions were measured, non escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India”, Misri said while addressing media persons.

“The manner of the attack was also driven by an objective of provoking communal discord, both in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the nation. It is to the credit of the government and the people of India that these designs were foiled”, he said.

“Investigations into the Pahalgam terror attack have brought out the communication nodes of terrorists in and to Pakistan. The claims made by The Resistance Front and their reposting by known social media handles of the Lashkar-e-Taiba speak for themselves. Identification of the attackers, based on eyewitness accounts as well as other information available to law enforcement agencies, has also progressed, our intelligence has developed an accurate picture of the planners and backers of this team”, he said.

Misri said that Pakistan has a reputation as a haven for terrorists from around the world.

“Pakistan also has a well-deserved reputation as a haven for terrorists from around the world with internationally proscribed terrorists enjoying impunity there. In addition, Pakistan has been known to willfully mislead the world and international forums such as the Financial Action Task Force on this issue”, he said.

He continued to question the Pakistan government for not taking any action against the terrorist infrastructure on its territory.

“Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terrorist infrastructure on its territory or on territory under its control. Instead, all it has indulged in are denials and allegations. Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending. There was thus a compulsion both to deter and to preempt”.