India expressed support for all diplomatic efforts to end Ukraine war: Muraleedharan

India has expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war and also consistently called for immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a written reply to a question on diplomatic initiatives taken by the Indian government to press for an early resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Muraleedharan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the presidents of both countries on multiple occasions.

“Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, India has consistently called for immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence. India has called upon both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, and also expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict,” he said.

The Indian government has been in touch with Russia and Ukraine at various levels and PM Modi has “urged for immediate cessation of hostilities and return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue for the resolution of the conflict”, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

External affairs minister S Jaishankar has been in regular touch with his counterparts from Russia and Ukraine in this regard, and also met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Also Read:‘Best deal’: EAM Jaishankar defends India’s decision to buy Russian crude

Defence minister Rajnath Singh held a phone conversation with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu on October 26 and pointed out that “nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity”.

Muraleedharan said India is providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and has sent around 100 tonnes of relief materials. India has also provided financial aid for reconstructing educational institutions at the request of the Ukrainian government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India has refrained from publicly censuring Russia for the invasion of Ukraine even as it has consistently called for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.