Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India extends visas, stay period for stranded foreign nationals till Sep 30
india news

India extends visas, stay period for stranded foreign nationals till Sep 30

Many foreigners who were in India on various types of visas before March 2020 got stranded in the country due to restrictions imposed on flights in the wake of Covid-19.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 07:54 PM IST
The Central government has given multiple extensions to regular visas or stay stipulation periods on a gratis basis without levying any overstay penalty.

Indian visa or stay stipulation period for foreign nationals stranded in India due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic will be considered valid till September 30, the ministry of home affairs announced on Thursday. Many foreigners who were in India on various types of visas before March 2020 got stranded in the country due to restrictions imposed on flights in the wake of Covid-19.

Since then, the Central government has given multiple extensions to regular visas or stay stipulation periods on a gratis basis without levying any overstay penalty. The ministry of home affairs said in a statement that the facility, which was available till August 31, 2021, has now been extended to September 30, 2021, as regular flights to several countries are not operational.

“Such foreign nationals will not be required to submit any application to the FRRO/FRO concerned for extension of their visas till September 30, 2021,” the ministry said.

The foreign nationals availing the facility may apply for exit permission on the e-FRRO portal before exiting the country. The permission would be granted by the FRRO/FRO concerned on a gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty, the ministry added.

RELATED STORIES

"If an extension of visa is required beyond September 30, 2021, the foreign national concerned may apply for extension of visa on the online e-FRRO platform on payment basis, which would be considered by the FRRO/FRO concerned, subject to the eligibility as per the extant guidelines," the latest guideline says

Afghan nationals already in India on any category of visa will be granted visa extension under separate guidelines issued for them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india news covid-19 visas
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amit Shah inaugurates 50 cr worth projects in Karnataka, praises Yediyurappa

India’s primary concern is use of Afghan soil for terrorism, says MEA

Stalin announces memorial for Vanniyar victims of police shooting during 1987 agitation
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP