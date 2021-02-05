Home / India News / India fastest to cross 5 million-mark on Covid vaccination, says health ministry
India had vaccinated 3,31,029 beneficiaries on Friday, as per the data of the health ministry.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Covid-19 vaccine shots being administered to people at Nair Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

India has vaccinated more than five million beneficiaries against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) since the launch of the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, the health ministry on Friday revealed. "As on February 5, 2021, 6pm, a total of 52,90,474 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for Covid-19 and for which a total of 1,04,781 sessions have been held," said Manohar Agnani, additional secretary at the health ministry.

Comparing the pace of the vaccinations in the country with other countries, the additional secretary said that India is the fastest to inoculate more than 5 million beneficiaries against the deadly virus. In just 21 days, India vaccinated over 5.2 million beneficiaries, while the US took 24 days, the UK 43 days and Israel took 45 days to reach the figure of five million.

The additional secretary also informed about the system of notifying the beneficiaries of their vaccination status. "A link for downloading the certificate will also be part of the confirmatory SMS sent to the beneficiary post-vaccination," Agnani said. "Certificate can also be downloaded by the vaccinator and district immunisation officer and be handed over to the beneficiary," he said.

The ministry said till date total hospitalizations post the vaccination amount to 27, which is 0.0005 per cent. No hospitalisation has been recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of total deaths post the vaccination has reached 22, one being reported in the last 24 hours. "A 77-year-old male, a resident of Agra, was hospitalised seven days after vaccination. He has diabetes," Agnani said.

"None of the deaths has been causally linked with Covid-19 vaccination," added the additional secretary.

No severe or serious case or death has been linked to Adverse Effect Following Immunisation (AEFI) till date, according to the ministry.

