India flags off second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive| In Photos

India on Monday rolled out the second phase of its vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The second phase is a nation-wide drive to inoculate people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities. Several people were seen at centres to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.
Mumbaikars queued up at Bandra-Kurla Complex's Jumbo Covid-19 hospital to receive their Covid-19 shots. Citizens were also seen lining up at Thane civil hospital for their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. "For comorbidities, a citizen has to produce a certificate from a registered medical practitioner, in which one of the enlisted comorbidities has to be verified and certified by a registered medical practitioner. They have to submit it to the centre and on-site registration can be done," Dr Rajesh Dere, Dean of BKC hospital's Covid Centre told ANI.
Similarly elsewhere in Chandigarh, Lucknow, and the national capital of Delhi, senior citizens lined up to wait for their turn at vaccination. The first day of the second phase started with the vaccination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at AIIMS in Delhi. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also took their first shots today.
