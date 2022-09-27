India flags visa challenges. US' assurance: ‘Aiming to address issues’

Foreign minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday that he flagged visa related challenges that Indians faced during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. US Secretary of State said that the issues were largely exacerbated owing to the Covid pandemic.

Blinken assured S Jaishankar that US was aiming to address all the concerns related to visas faced by Indians.

Earlier this month, US missions in India said that they issued 82,000 student visas so far in 2022- higher than in any previous year- adding that Indian students received more American student visas than any other country.

“We issued over 82,000 student visas this summer alone, more than in any previous year. This shows that the United States remains for most Indian families the most sought-after country for higher education,” said charge d’affaires Patricia Lacina, the senior-most US diplomat in India.

In Delhi, the wait period is 758 days for visitor visas and 444 days for student visa while in Mumbai, the average wait time for a US visa appointment is 752 calendar days for a visitor visa and 444 days for a student visa.

The waiting time for all other non-immigrant visas is 354 days in Delhi and 312 days in Mumbai.

