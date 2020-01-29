e-paper
India, France discuss co-production of films, set up joint working group

French Culture Minister Franck Riester had on Monday met producers from the film industry to promote France as a destination to shoot movies and explore the future of joint ventures between the two countries.

india Updated: Jan 29, 2020 07:48 IST
New Delhi
French Minister for Culture Franck Riester with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi on Tuesday.
French Minister for Culture Franck Riester with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo )
         

India and France on Tuesday discussed ways and means to co-produce films and collaborate on audio visual exchanges. 

The two countries also agreed to set up a joint working group towards implementation of these objectives after wide-ranging discussions between Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and French Culture Minister Franck Riester in New Delhi.

“India and France discussed on ways and means on co-production of films and also collaborate in audio visual exchanges. We agreed to have a joint working group towards implementation of these objectives,” Javadekar tweeted after the meeting.

Riester had on Monday met producers from the film industry to promote France as a destination to shoot movies and explore the future of joint ventures between the two countries.

