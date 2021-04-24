India, France to begin naval drills in Arabian Sea tomorrow

India and France will kick off joint naval drills Varuna-2021 in Arabian Sea on Sunday, with the three-day exercise involving high tempo operations including advanced air defence and anti-submarine exercises, fixed and rotary wing flying operations, tactical manoeuvres and surface and anti-air weapon firings, the Indian Navy said on Saturday.

This will be the 19th edition of the bilateral exercise. The navy gave out details of the warships taking part in the exercise.

The Indian Navy’s guided missile stealth destroyer INS Kolkata, guided missile frigates INS Tarkash and INS Talwar, fleet support ship INS Deepak, a Kalvari class submarine and the P-8I long range maritime patrol aircraft will take part in the exercise.

The French Navy will be represented by its aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle with embarked Rafale-M fighter jets and E2C Hawkeye aircrafts, Horizon-class air defence destroyer Chevalier Paul, Aquitaine-class multi-mission frigate Provence and tanker Var.

“Units of both navies will endeavour to enhance and hone their war-fighting skills to demonstrate their ability as an integrated force to promote peace, security and stability in the maritime domain. On completion of Varuna-2021, INS Tarkash will continue to exercise with the French Navy’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) from April 28 to May 1 to consolidate accrued best practices and enhance interoperability,” an official statement said.

