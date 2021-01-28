Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told the global economic leaders at the World Economic Forum that India has made rapid strides in improving the conditions for doing business in the country. Addressing the Davos Dialogue, PM Modi said that the Indian government has improved the infrastructure and adopted latest technologies for the success of businesses.

He also invited global CEOs to be a part of India's performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

PM Modi talked about how India ensured that a large chunk of its population is saved from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic after predictions were made that 70-80 crore people will be infected. He credited the success to India's pro-active approach and public participation.

Here are the top quotes from the Prime Minister's address:

In just 12 days, India has vaccinated more than 2.3 million healthcare workers. In next some months, we will achieve our target of vaccinating 300 million elderly people and people with comorbidities.

Right now there are two made in India vaccines. World Economic Forum will be relieved to know that in the time to come many more vaccines will come from India.

In these tough times, India has been undertaking its global responsibility from the beginning. When airspace was closed in many countries, India took more than 1 lakh citizens to their countries and delivered essential medicines to more than 150 countries.

India is saving the lives of people in many other countries of the world by sending Covid vaccines and developing the necessary infrastructure for the vaccination.

Our Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is committed towards global good and global supply chain. India has the capacity, capability and reliability to strengthen the global supply chain.

The government has continuously taken several majors steps to boost manufacturing in India. Corporate Tax brought down to 15% for new manufacturing units. GST rates have been reduced. Through GST and Faceless Assessment tax structure has been simplified. Labour laws have been reformed.

Several points have been decriminalised in Company Law. To raise competitiveness, connectivity infrastructure is being strengthened.

It is estimated that the infrastructure needs of the country would be around 4.5 trillion dollars by 2040. I believe that government and industry would have to achieve this goal in unison. Government is continuously working towards providing stable environment.

We are promoting the investment in frontier technologies like AI, additive manufacturing, and interdisciplinary cyber-physical systems.