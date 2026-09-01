HT Morning News Brief September 1: India defies biggest oil shock, Tim Cook signs off as Apple CEO

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India defies biggest oil shock in history, economy grows 7.8% in Q1

Experts believe the latest Gross Domestic Product data does not rule out a growth slowdown over the full fiscal year. (Reuters)

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The Indian economy grew at 7.8% in the first quarter (April-June 2026) of the current fiscal year, braving what has been described as the largest oil shock in the history of capitalism. The data, released by the National Statistics Office on Monday, positively surprised analysts and pleased the government. Experts believe the latest Gross Domestic Product data does not rule out a growth slowdown over the full fiscal year and also increases the possibility of a rate hike later in the year. Click here to read more.

From Greater Noida to Delhi: 47-km bus ride ends in gangrape of 16-year-old

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving sleeper bus in Greater Noida last month, with the vehicle covering a distance of around 47 kilometres. According to the police, the bus travelled between Pari Chowk in Greater Noida – from where the survivor boarded the bus – to Ring Road near Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal when the crime took place. Police said the bus had curtains covering its windows, making it difficult for people outside to see what was happening inside. The two accused – bus driver and conductor – have been arrested. Read more here.

Lay's, Thums Up repackaged: FDA finds expired dates, nutrition stickers in Noida, Navi Mumbai units

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Deep Dive What were Tim Cook's main accomplishments as Apple CEO? During Tim Cook's tenure as CEO, Apple became one of the world's most valuable companies, launching key products like the Apple Watch and AirPods, and overseeing the transition to Apple Silicon in Macs. Why did Tim Cook decide to step down as CEO of Apple? Tim Cook stepped down to hand over leadership to John Ternus, while he transitions to the role of executive chairman, allowing him to focus on broader company engagements and strategic initiatives. How is John Ternus expected to lead Apple moving forward? John Ternus, with over 25 years at Apple, is expected to maintain the company's momentum while overseeing new product developments, including upcoming innovations in artificial intelligence and hardware.

{{^usCountry}} In its latest sweep against entities violating food safety regulations, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has cracked down on ten companies in Navi Mumbai and Noida in Delhi selling counterfeit food products, or repackaging expired products for sale. Popular brands such as Lay’s, Kurkure, Maggi, Knorr, Hellmann’s and Thums Up topped the list of products being counterfeited. Click here to read more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its latest sweep against entities violating food safety regulations, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has cracked down on ten companies in Navi Mumbai and Noida in Delhi selling counterfeit food products, or repackaging expired products for sale. Popular brands such as Lay’s, Kurkure, Maggi, Knorr, Hellmann’s and Thums Up topped the list of products being counterfeited. Click here to read more. {{/usCountry}}

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Tim Cook signs off as Apple CEO, hands reins to Ternu

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Apple CEO Tim Cook bid farewell to his role on Monday, his last day at the helm. In a heartfelt memo to employees, he thanked them for their support, called them an "extraordinary team," reflected on Apple's culture, and paid tribute to Steve Jobs while welcoming incoming CEO John Ternus.

Cook led Apple since 2011, taking over from Jobs weeks before his death from pancreatic cancer. He isn't leaving the company — he'll stay on in a new role. Read more here.

Badshah, Isha Rikhi announce divorce after 5 months of marriage

Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi have confirmed that their marriage has come to an end, just five months after they reportedly tied the knot. The couple addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship on Monday, sharing identical statements on their respective Instagram stories and making it clear that they have decided to go their separate ways. Read more here.

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