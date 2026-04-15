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India, Germany to step up defence and tech ties amid West Asia churn

The consultations were an opportunity for the two sides to review bilateral relations and explore avenues to deepen their strategic partnership

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 10:05 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New delhi
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India and Germany will bolster cooperation in defence, green hydrogen, renewable energy and critical technologies against a backdrop of geopolitical churn and disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.

The two sides also discussed the West Asia conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war. (X/MEAIndia)

This was among the outcomes of India-Germany foreign office consultations co-chaired by foreign secretary Vikram Misri and Germany’s state secretary of the foreign ministry, Géza Andreas von Geyr, in Berlin on Tuesday. Misri also met German foreign minister Johann Wadephul.

The consultations were an opportunity for the two sides to review bilateral relations and explore avenues to deepen their strategic partnership, the external affairs ministry said in a readout. They also discussed the West Asia conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war.

After a comprehensive review of India-Germany relations, including trade, security, technology, sustainable development and mobility, the two sides agreed to deepen and diversify collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, defence, industrial collaboration, digital governance, renewable energy, green hydrogen, innovation, and development cooperation in third countries, the readout said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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