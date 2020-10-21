e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China

India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China

The PLA soldier was identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long. In a statement released earlier, the Indian army had said that it had received a request from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 08:02 IST
Rahul Singh | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Rahul Singh | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian troops are tracking the movement of troops across the Line of Actual Control in China.
Indian troops are tracking the movement of troops across the Line of Actual Control in China.
         

A People’s Liberation Army soldier, who was caught by the Indian army for straying across the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, was on Tuesday handed back to China at the Chushul Moldo meeting point, officials said.

The soldier was held in eastern Ladakh’s Demchok sector amid the ongoing border standoff in the sensitive theatre where both armies have deployed over 50,000 troops each along with advanced weapons and systems.

The PLA soldier was identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long. In a statement released earlier, the Indian army had said that it had received a request from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier.

“As per established protocols, he will be returned to Chinese officials at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities,” the army statement had said.

The PLA had issued a statement on Monday night saying a soldier went missing while looking for lost yaks on the evening of October 18. “After the incident, Chinese border guards took the initiative to report the situation to the Indian side as soon as possible, and hoped that the Indian side would assist in search and rescue,” Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson of the Western Theatre Command, added.

As the Ladakh theatre continues to remain tense, during the seventh round of military commanders’ talks on October 12 to defuse tension along LAC, the Indian side demanded comprehensive disengagement at all flashpoints and restoration of status quo ante of early April. The two sides have agreed to continue with the dialogue process to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for early disengagement in the eastern Ladakh.

India and China are expected to hold the eighth round of military talks this week, although a date has not been announced yet.

tags
top news
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
2 doctors connected to Hathras case asked to go by hospital
2 doctors connected to Hathras case asked to go by hospital
Shudder when I think of Oct 1947 carnage: Survivor of Pak-based violence in J&K
Shudder when I think of Oct 1947 carnage: Survivor of Pak-based violence in J&K
During historic ton, Dhawan became 5th player to achieve huge IPL feat
During historic ton, Dhawan became 5th player to achieve huge IPL feat
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In