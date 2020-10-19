e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PLA soldier strays across contested LAC in Ladakh, held

PLA soldier strays across contested LAC in Ladakh, held

The army identified the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier as Corporal Wang Ya Long. It said it had received a request from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 19:16 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Both armies have deployed more than 50,000 soldiers each along with advanced weapons and systems in the sensitive eastern Ladakh theatre. (Image used for representation).
Both armies have deployed more than 50,000 soldiers each along with advanced weapons and systems in the sensitive eastern Ladakh theatre. (Image used for representation).(PTI PHOTO.)
         

The Indian Army on Monday apprehended a Chinese soldier in eastern Ladakh’s Demchok sector after he strayed across the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC), the army said a statement, amid the ongoing border tensions with China in the sensitive theatre where both armies have deployed more than 50,000 soldiers each along with advanced weapons and systems.

The army identified the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier as Corporal Wang Ya Long. It said it had received a request from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier.

The army plans to hand over the soldier to the PLA soon.

“As per established protocols, he will be returned to Chinese officials at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities,” the army statement said.

The Chushul-Moldo meeting point is where senior commanders from both armies have been holding military talks to reduce friction in the eastern Ladakh theatre.

The army said Corporal Wang had been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him “from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions”. The soldier will undergo a thorough medical examination before he is handed over to the PLA in a day or two, officials said.

Indian and Chinese military commanders met for the seventh time on October 12 in their latest attempt to defuse tensions. The Indian side demanded comprehensive disengagement at all flashpoints and restoration of status quo ante of early April during the talks.

The two sides agreed to continue with the dialogue process to arrive at a mutually-acceptable solution for early disengagement in the eastern Ladakh theatre, said a joint press statement issued a day after the talks.

They said they had a better understanding of each other’s positions in the sector after the latest round of talks.

India and China are expected to hold the eight round of military talks this week, although a date has not been announced yet.

The situation in the eastern Ladakh theatre will also figure prominently on the agenda for the upcoming Army commanders’ conference that will be held in New Delhi from October 26-29. The border row is in its sixth month and efforts to disengage and de-escalate have yielded no results.

tags
top news
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
IPL 2020 Live Score: Jofra Archer removes Faf du Plessis
IPL 2020 Live Score: Jofra Archer removes Faf du Plessis
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Porn clip shared from Goa deputy chief minister’s phone, blames ‘miscreants’
Porn clip shared from Goa deputy chief minister’s phone, blames ‘miscreants’
‘Farooq Abdullah kept at ED office for 5 hours despite his age’: People’s Alliance attacks Centre
‘Farooq Abdullah kept at ED office for 5 hours despite his age’: People’s Alliance attacks Centre
Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, one terrorist killed
Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, one terrorist killed
‘Solutions available, political will lacking’: Kejriwal on stubble burning
‘Solutions available, political will lacking’: Kejriwal on stubble burning
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In